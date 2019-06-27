Dino Falaschetti Confirmed As Director Of The Office Of Financial Research

Dr. Dino Falaschetti today became the Director of the Office of Financial Research (OFR) after a swearing-in performed by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Justin Muzinich. As Director, Falaschetti will lead the OFR in its mission to improve the quality, transparency, and accessibility of financial information and by providing analysis of threats to financial stability.
President Donald J. Trump nominated Dr. Falaschetti on June 20, 2018, and the U.S. Senate confirmed him on June 20, 2019, to a six-year term. Since February 2019, Falaschetti has served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of Domestic Finance.
Prior to joining the Treasury Department, Falaschetti served as Chief Economist for the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. He has also served as a Senior Economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisors, and held senior positions in academia and the private sector.
Falaschetti earned a Ph.D in Economics from Washington University in St. Louis, an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and a B.S. from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 established the OFR to support the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the Council’s member organizations, and the public.