Digiterre Wins Big At HFM European Hedge Fund Services Award 2019

Leading software consultancy Digiterre, has been named for the second year running, as the winner of Best MiFID II Solution at the 10th HFM European Hedge Fund Service Awards, 2019.
Pitted against other solution providers and judged to the most rigorous standards by an independent panel of industry experts, Digiterre’s “Man Order Listening Engine” developed in partnership with Man Group PLC, was selected as the best MiFID II Solution - Trade and Transaction Reporting from a long list of competitor solutions. This award is in recognition of the leading-edge technology that underpins this highly innovative trade data listening & reporting solution, which enabled Man Group PLC to meet its MiFID II obligations relating to Trade, Transaction and Best Execution reporting and to further enhance the trading and operational effectiveness of Man Group
Images: 2018 and 2019 wins at the European Hedge Fund Services Awards Win for the Digiterre- Man Group MiFID II Platform
Ian Murrin Founder and CEO of Digiterre said that “It is extremely satisfying to win a second, highly prestigious award for our enterprise level technology in the regulatory reporting and data analytics space. It is also a great acknowledgement for our exceptionally talented and motivated team of technologists and the extraordinary partnerships that we are so fortunate to enjoy with our clients. In particular I would like to thank the amazing team at Man Group PLC with whom we have been so fortunate to work with over the past few years, to build to this industry-leading platform.”
Geoff Galbraith, COO of Man Group PLC who attended the awards dinner together with Lee Tindell CTO of Man Group PLC, stated that “Working in partnership with Digiterre we have proven that with the right team, technology and approach, previously “impossible” technological and data challenges can be solved elegantly, rapidly and cost-effectively to create value for the enterprise and can be used to direct investment in regulatory necessities into a source of great strategic advantage for organisations such as Man. We are delighted with outcome of this initiative.”
The award ceremony took place on Thursday 28th March at the Natural Art Museum, London, hosting industry professionals from the world’s biggest Hedge Fund companies.