DIFC Brings The Financial World Closer To The Minds Of Young Emiratis

- Over 45 Emirati finance and business students and fresh graduates came together for five days of insightful talks and conversations
- ‘Finance for Youth’ Programme is part of DIFC’s commitment to developing human capital in the region
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, has concluded the first edition of its ‘Finance for Youth’ programme, which gathered over 45 select Emirati finance and business students and fresh graduates for five days of insightful talks and conversations at The Academy.
Held from 21 to 25 October, the Programme featured insightful talks and conversations from 20 financial experts on a wide breadth of topics, including entrepreneurship, insurance, FinTech, Islamic finance, as well as the dynamic world of financial decision-making.
In its inaugural edition, the Programme received strong demand from young Emiratis, who benefitted from a first-hand insight into the financial world. This demand was translated into excellent participation in the Programme, particularly amongst female Emiratis who accounted for 65% of this year’s attendees.
Part of DIFC’s commitment to developing human capital, the Programme aims to accelerate the development of Emirati talent in the business and finance space by bridging the gap between educational concepts and real-life practice. It also focuses on helping them develop a better understanding of the various financial sectors and make an informed decision on their future careers.
Commenting on the programme, Alya Al Zarouni, Executive Vice President of Operations at DIFC Authority said: “We are proud of the successful programme we have delivered to some of the brightest young minds in the UAE. Through programmes of this calibre, we are encouraging talented UAE nationals to enter the financial services sector and play an active role in building on Dubai’s diversification strategy. As the leading financial centre in the region, we are constantly working on enhancing the ecosystem we are home to, and developing world-class financial talent is a critical component in these efforts”.
The Programme was delivered by senior representatives from DIFC and its various entities, along with industry experts from reputable academic and financial institutions, including Babson College, Deutsche Bank, Dispute Resolution Authority, Dubai SME, Emerging Market Financial Training, Emirates National Investment, Fajr Capital, Harvard Business School Club of the GCC, Hawkamah, and UBS. The initiative was also supported by leading industry associations, such as Young Arab Leaders and Tharawat Family Business Forum.
As part of the Centre’s efforts to develop human capital across the region, DIFC hosted the Harvard Crossroads Emerging Leaders Programme last month, in collaboration with the Harvard Business School Club of the GCC. The initiative positively impacted more than 70 underprivileged students from across the MEASA region, by offering them the opportunity to participate in a series of modules taught by Harvard Professors.