DIFC Announces Enactment Of Amendment Law 2018 and Amendments To Data Protection Regulations

Date 31/01/2018

Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFC Authority) announced today that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, has enacted the DIFC Laws Amendment Law, DIFC Law No. 1 of 2018 (Law).

The enactment of the Law will facilitate amendments to the Data Protection Law of 2007 aimed at bringing clarity to the law.

The DIFC Authority has also made changes to the Data Protection Regulations to bring them in line with international best practices and to stay ahead of recent regulatory developments in Europe. 