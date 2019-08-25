DFM’s Summer Training Program Boosts 11 Emirati Students’ Knowledge On Capital Markets

- Jamal Al Khadhar: “The Program is successfully attracting talented students due to DFM’s superb work environment as well as its strong ties with the educational community”
The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) Summer Training Program 2019 has enabled 16 students from numerous schools and universities in the UAE, including 11 Emiratis, to learn about the capital markets through a series of presentations and workshops on DFM services such as cash dividend distribution through ivestor card as well as hands-on training within DFM’s divisions. The Program ran from 14 July to 8 August, with 6 hours of training per day from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm.
During the closing ceremony, the DFM has distributed participation certificates to the students in the presence of in the presence of Hassan Al Serkal, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Operations Division and Jamal Al Khadhar, Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources and Strategic Planning Division, in addition to other DFM officials.
During the Program, students learned about the functions and roles of DFM divisions and were briefed on the processes and procedures relating to DFM services.
Participants praised the quality of experiences and skills gained through the Program in general and its role in deepening their capital markets’ knowledge.
Jamal Al Khadhar, Executive Vice President, Head of Human Resources and Strategic Planning Division said: “The DFM organizes the Summer Training Program yearly as part of its social responsibility, developing and nurturing Emirati talents and preparing them as an invaluable addition to the job market in the future. This sector requires a variety of skills and through its journey, the Program has become a key attraction for excellent and talented students, drawing on the superb work environment of DFM and its strong ties with the educational community through many activities and programs. We are delighted to see this Program gaining further success each year and effectively contributing to the preparation of a promising generation of potential capital markets specialists. We are also pleased with the high level of enthusiasm students have shown and their ability to grasp various areas of work and gain knowledge and practical skills that prepare them to join this dynamic sector in the future.”
It is noteworthy that the summer training program is one of DFM’s corporate social responsibility initiatives that also include; the stock game, the educational trading floors as well as the interactive workshops.