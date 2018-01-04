 Skip to main Content
DFM Announces The Inclusion Of “EMAAR DEVELOPMENT” Into The General Index

Date 04/01/2018

Dubai Financial Market announced that the shares of EMAAR DEVELOPMENT will be added to its general index (DFMGI) and to sector indices as of Sunday January 7, 2018 lifting the number of companies included in the index to 37 companies.

Shares of EMAAR DEVELOPMENT have been added to the DFM General Index and Real Estate & Construction sub-index. The number of the outstanding shares of the company is 4 billion shares, while the percentage of  free float shares as per the index rules is 25%, and number of shares included in the index sample is 1 billion shares. 

Table: The DFM General Index sample and weights of companies included in the index:

Company

Shares in index

Weights in Index

EMAAR

3,663,817,379.34

20.00%

DIB

3,706,641,663.00

17.29%

DIC

4,252,019,585.81

7.80%

DAMAC

3,025,000,000.00

7.38%

EMIRATESNBD

1,111,554,944.94

6.65%

EMAAR MALLS

3,253,575,000.00

5.23%

EMAARDEV

1,000,000,000.00

4.06%

DU

914,285,714.20

3.53%

ARMX

1,098,075,000.00

3.48%

AIRARABIA

3,500,025,000.00

3.20%

UPP

4,289,540,134.91

3.16%

DXBE

3,999,956,335.00

2.03%

MASQ

35,506,165.38

1.83%

DFM

2,000,000,000.00

1.69%

CBD

560,546,793.13

1.69%

DEYAAR

4,333,500,000.00

1.68%

DSI

803,240,810.25

1.39%

ARTC

750,000,000.00

1.35%

AMANAT

1,250,000,000.00

1.32%

AJMANBANK

1,260,241,875.00

1.07%

TABREED

678,882,281.00

0.94%

AMLAK

1,125,000,000.00

0.88%

SHUAA

532,500,000.00

0.47%

GULFNAV

413,749,999.50

0.38%

SALAMA

907,500,000.00

0.35%

GGICO

895,666,666.50

0.26%

MARKA

500,000,000.00

0.22%

NCC

71,760,000.00

0.15%

OIC

92,374,425.00

0.12%

DARTAKAFUL

150,000,000.00

0.10%

TAKAFUL-EM

37,500,000.00

0.06%

ASCANA

30,800,000.00

0.05%

DNIR

23,100,000.00

0.05%

DIN

20,000,000.00

0.05%

NGI

29,990,822.40

0.04%

AMAN

45,150,000.00

0.03%

ERC

6,000,000.00

0.02%

 