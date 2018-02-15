DFM Achieves 100% Compliance In Preliminary Annual Results Disclosure Of UAE Companies

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced that its UAE listed companies have showed a 100% compliance to disclose their preliminary results for the financial year 2017 within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the year in line with the regulations of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).
As much as 50 UAE companies listed on the DFM have disclosed their preliminary results. Out of the 15 non-UAE companies dually listed on exchange, 11 companies have disclosed their results within the deadline.
The DFM has praised the commitment of all of its UAE listed companies to comply with the SCA regulations and urged them to constantly ensure that they fully adhere to the deadlines in order to maintain the high level of compliance DFM listed companies regularly achieve.
The DFM employs advanced mechanisms enabling listed companies to swiftly disseminate their results and any other disclosures through the electronic disclosure system (Efsah).
The DFM has submitted a detailed report to (SCA) including the dates of the disclosure and its observations to take the necessary action in regards to companies that missed the deadline.