deVere Launches New Investment App, deVere Core

A new pioneering investment app has been launched by one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations due to a “seismic shift in client expectations.”
Available now for Apple and Android, deVere Core is the deVere Group’s latest financial technology – or fintech – proposition.
deVere Group founder and CEO, Nigel Green, comments: “deVere Core has been designed to provide our clients with the latest investment updates.
“They will be able to monitor their investments in real time on-the-go, keep informed with news and events that impact investor returns, and be a click away from asking questions using the direct line or chat system. Clients will also be able to keep in touch with their consultants from the advisor section.”
He continues: “deVere Core responds to the seismic shift in client expectations currently being experienced by the financial advisory industry.
“Increasingly clients not only want bespoke financial advice from an adviser, they are also demanding personal instant access to their portfolio anywhere and at any time. They want all their financial services needs to be dealt with online and/or on their mobile devices. They are wanting to be more ‘hands-on’ than ever before.
“We created this app, which provides that immediate access, communication, and monitoring ability, to meet expectations in terms of customer experience.”
deVere Core is the latest push into fintech for Mr Green’s organisation, which has launched a series of groundbreaking app-based financial vehicles over the last year, including deVere Vault, deVere Crypto and deVere Investment.
The deVere CEO affirms: “Fintech is fundamentally redefining and reshaping the sector. It is helping us meet evolving client demands in our ever-more connected world and helping to fill the void left by traditional financial services companies.
“The launch of deVere Core underscores our ongoing commitment to developing accessible and in-demand fintech solutions that empower clients to achieve their financial goals.”