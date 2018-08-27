deVere CEO: Bitcoin’s Sell-Off Was Simply Standard Market Correction

The recent sell-off of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was simply a standard market correction, observes the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.
The comments from Nigel Green, founder and chief executive of deVere Group, come as Bitcoin – the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation – was close to almost its lowest point of the year two weeks ago and continued its bearish action last week. Other major digital currencies also experienced a sell-off over the last fortnight.
But the crypto market headed back into the green on Monday, posting positive results as the bulls push Bitcoin back on a rally.
Mr Green, whose firm launched the cryptocurrency exchange deVere Crypto at the beginning of 2018, says: “Cryptocurrency markets are subject to volatility more than traditional ones.
“Despite what the doom mongers would want you to believe, the recent sell-off was only ever going to be temporary and prices were bound to rise again relatively quickly – as they are now doing.
"Previous to this sell-off, in recent weeks Bitcoin had experienced a pretty impressive rally, peaking at around $8,300. As such, what happened over the last fortnight was simply a standard crypto market correction.”
He continues: “For many investors, such volatility, of the kind that we saw recently, is used as a welcome buying opportunity.
“They look at the bigger picture. That’s to say, in today’s world, a digital, global currency simply makes sense to them. Or to put it another way, they believe that cryptocurrencies are the future of money.
“Such investors also appreciate that institutional and regulatory support is increasingly inevitable and could happen sooner than many previously expected.
“In addition they are seeing for themselves how more and more global financial institutions, major corporations and household name investors are now working with cryptocurrencies and blockchain, the technology that underpins them.”
Mr Green goes on to say: “Increasingly, savvy investors are aware that what is taking place is a maturation of a relatively new market – hence the highs and lows almost every other week.
“As such, they understand that they either have to buy and take a long-term approach – as is typically the best approach with almost all investing - or be prepared to miss the boat.”
The deVere CEO concludes: “As anyone who has analysed the sector in recent years will know, the dips and peaks are a usual part of the cryptocurrency market.”