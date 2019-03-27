Deutsche Börse ”Welcome To The German Capital Market“ – New Video Lecture For Capital Market Professionals From Abroad

Deutsche Börse’s Capital Markets Academy is offering a new video lecture for bankers and other capital market professionals from abroad. In 150 minutes, the participants are made familiar with the market structures and the legal framework of the German capital market.
The international markets share many similarities, nevertheless each domestic market has its own special characteristics. The Capital Markets Academy's new e-learning programme takes this up and is aimed at capital market professionals who are experienced in their home country but not familiar with the specific German conditions and regulations.
"Our video lecture offers a compact but precise introduction to bankers who are new to Germany and want to gain a good overview of the market structure as well as its rules and regulations," explains Ulf Mayer, Head of Capital Markets Academy at Deutsche Börse.
The video lecture in English can be watched flexibly and independently of time and place. The content is divided into two parts: 1) market structure in Germany and 2) capital market law and regulation. The lecture lasts about two and a half hours and consists of ten chapters. The corresponding handouts can be downloaded. A certificate of attendance will be provided in the end.
Further information on the video lecture is available at www.academy.deutsche-boerse.com/e01.
The Capital Markets Academy is the training provider of Deutsche Börse Group. It offers first-hand stock market knowledge in interactive classroom events with a high practical relevance and digital learning formats. With a focus on trading, clearing and settlement, it is geared to the products and services offered by Deutsche Börse Group. Other financial market topics, such as the functioning of capital markets and new technologies such as blockchain, round off the offering.