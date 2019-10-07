 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Free-Float Adjustment Of Osram Licht AG In MDAX - Changes To Be Effective As Of 10 October 2019

Date 07/10/2019

On Monday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the MDAX index. Due to the acquisition of shares in the context of an attempted takeover of Osram Licht AG (DE000LED4000) by AMS AG the free float of Osram Licht AG changed by more than 10 percentage points. According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.4., the company’s free float will be adjusted in the index from the current 97.11 percent to 77.12 percent.

These changes will become effective on 10 October 2019.

The next scheduled index review is 4 December 2019. 

MDAX® is a registered trademark of Deutsche Börse AG.