Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Adjustment In MDAX - Axel Springer To Leave The Index - Changes Will Become Effective On 29 August

On Monday, STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the MDAX index. With the acquisition of Axel Springer SE by Traviata II S.à.r.l., the free float falls to 5 per cent. According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices the shares of Axel Springer SE will be deleted from the MDAX index.
Axel Springer is replaced by CANCOM SE O.N. (DE0005419105), which is leaving the SDAX index. Therefore, there is also an addition to SDAX: INSTONE REAL EST.GRP O.N. (DE000A2NBX80).
The next scheduled index review is 4 September 2019.
