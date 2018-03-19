Deutsche Börse Places Corporate Bond Of 600 Million Euros - Current Market Environment Allows Favorable Refinancing

Deutsche Börse AG has successfully placed a corporate bond on the market in an amount of EUR 600 million. The bond is divided into units of EUR 1,000 and has a term of ten years and a coupon of 1.125 percent annually. It will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market as well as on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Deutsche Börse AG also plans to list it in the Prime Standard for corporate bonds.
Deutsche Börse took advantage of the current market environment to generate funds for redemption of its outstanding senior bond with an issue volume of EUR 600 million maturing on 26th of March 2018.