Deutsche Börse: Michael Zollweg To Leave Trading Surveillance Office After 20 Years

Michael Zollweg, Head of the Trading Surveillance Office (TSO) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Eurex Germany, will leave this public position at the end of 2019 at his own request. Zollweg held this position for 20 years and leaves Deutsche Börse AG on the best of terms. The lawyer will continue to be available to the company as a consultant in the area of trading surveillance until the end of 2020. He will then concentrate on new tasks.
“We would like to thank Michael Zollweg for his many years of service for Deutsche Börse Group. As Head of the Trading Surveillance Office, he was responsible for the ongoing development and expansion of digital surveillance of electronic trading systems and pioneered the integrated supervising of the cash and derivatives market,” said Martin Reck, Board Member of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
In his role, Zollweg was actively engaged in national and international committees and working groups. Among others, he was a representative for the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG), an association of around 60 international trading inspectors. There he led several working groups on regulatory issues, such as the detection of market abuse in electronic trading.
The TSO is an independent supervisory body of the exchange in the meaning of the German Exchange Act, and part of Market Surveillance. It supervises exchange trading on the cash market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the derivatives market of Eurex Germany. Cross-exchange surveillance under one roof ensures that interactions between both markets can be taken into account in the regulatory analysis. Market participants can contact the TSO directly if they suspect irregularities in trading.