Deutsche Börse: Learn To Grow: Programme For Start-Ups Reloaded - Training Modules Address Founders From Series A To IPO - More Time For Open Exchange

Deutsche Börse Venture Network and UnternehmerTUM have significantly expanded their joint training programme for growth companies. In addition to new content, the two partners have extended the duration of the trainings in order to create more space for personal exchange. The next round will start on 18 June. The sessions will take place in Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt.
The programme is aimed at start-ups from Series A onwards in all industries. With impulse lectures, workshops and individual coaching, it supports them in taking their next steps down the growth path and helps them to deal with the capital market at an early stage. Speakers include entrepreneurs, industry experts, venture capitalists and professors.
“The new trainings are deliberately designed in a flexible way. Companies can choose the modules that match their individual situation, right up to preparing for a possible IPO,” says Peter Fricke, Head of Deutsche Börse Venture Network. “The feedback from the participants also showed that the right content is offered, but more time is needed for exchange both with the speakers and other participants. The founders also want to learn from each other.”
The first three modules are aimed at early-stage companies. In the first session, participants learn how to convince investors and develop an individual storyline: “We have added an experience report on the Simple Rules strategy. So how to implement your growth strategy using simple, operational principles. The topic of term sheet negotiations is also new and meets the needs of entrepreneurs,” explains Oliver Bücken, head of Entrepreneurship and Tech Education at UnternehmerTUM. Module 2 deals, among other things, with the question what type of financing is suitable for the next growth phase and how the right investors can be found. Strategic decision-making, personnel and crisis management are the topics of the third module.
Modules 4 to 6 are designed for later-stage companies – i.e. with a sales volume of approx. €10 million or more. Module 4 shows how processes and structures are optimised in international expansion. Module 5 deals with details on debt and VC financing in later stages, the analysis of the company's own growth challenges and planning the next steps. The last module shows participants the way to the capital market and prepares them for a possible IPO.
Deutsche Börse Venture Network was founded in June 2015 with the aim of improving the financing situation of start-ups in Germany and establishing an ecosystem for growth. It consists of three pillars: financing, networking and training. Its members include more than 175 companies and more than 350 international investors. In 90 financing rounds, the start-ups represented in the network have collected a total of around $2.4 billion. Seven companies are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information is available at www.executive-trainings.com.