Deutsche Börse: Knorr-Bremse And Dialog Semiconductor New In MDAX - Six Changes In SDAX - Changes To Be Effective As Of 18 March 2019

On Tuesday, Deutsche Börse announced changes to its selection indices, which will become effective on 18 March 2019. The shares of Knorr-Bremse AG will be included in the MDAX index and will replace the shares of Salzgitter AG, which will be included in the SDAX index. The exclusion is based on the fast-exit rule. Moreover, the shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc will be added to MDAX. They are eligible according to the fast-entry rule. The shares of Schaeffler AG will leave the MDAX index.
The following changes will apply to SDAX: Salzgitter AG and Schaeffler AG will be added from MDAX. They are replacing the shares of Knorr-Bremse AG and Dialog Semiconductor Plc. New additions to SDAX will be: BayWa AG, Amadeus FiRe AG, ADVA Optical Networking SE and VARTA AG. The shares of DMG Mori AG, Medigene AG, VTG AG and Tele Columbus AG will be deleted from the index according to the fast-exit rule.
The constituents of the indices DAX and TecDAX remain unchanged.
The next scheduled review for the equity indices of Deutsche Börse AG is 5 June 2019.
