Deutsche Börse: High Number Of IPOs And ETF Listings In The First Half Of The Year - Significant Increase In Trading Volumes Since January

In the first six months of the year, there have been significantly more IPOs and listings of new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the cash markets of Deutsche Börse than in previous years. Trading volumes on the platforms Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate Exchange were also significantly higher than in previous years; in the first six months of the year they stood at €906.7 billion, compared to €726.6 billion last year. That’s an increase of 25 percent.
There were 13 IPOs on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first half of the year, the highest number since 2007. Measured by the total issue volume of €5.9 billion, it was the strongest first half since 2000. Eleven companies opted for a listing in the Prime Standard, two issuers listed in the SME segment Scale. By far the largest IPO was Siemens Healthineers AG with €4.2 billion.
ETF trading on Xetra saw 104 new listings in the first half of the year - the second best result since the segment was established in 2000, including the first ETFs on Eastern European markets like Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania as well as the first Smart Beta ETF on Chinese equities. ETFs with a focus on sustainability were very popular – leading to 20 new listings in the first six months. With JP Morgan and Expat Asset Management, two ETF issuers have offered products via Xetra for the first time.
Trading volumes June
In June, the cash market trading volumes totaled €153.6 billion (June 2017: €127.4 billion). Of this amount, €142.1 billion were attributable to Xetra, leading to a daily average of €6.8 billion. €3.4 billion turnover were generated at Börse Frankfurt and €8.2 billion at Tradegate Exchange.
The largest volumes of €136.9 billion were reached through equity trading. The DAX share with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was Bayer AG at €9.3 billion. Osram Licht AG led the MDAX equities with €905 million, while Puma SE topped the SDAX equity index with €387 million, and Wirecard AG headed TecDAX with €2.4 billion. The ETF with the highest turnover on Xetra was iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF with €1.9 billion.
Detailed trading volumes for June 2018 in billion Euros:
|Xetra
|Frankfurt
|Tradegate
|In total
|Bonds
|-
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|Equities
|127.8
|1.7
|7.,4
|136.9
|ETF/ETC/ETN
|13.9
|0.1
|0.6
|14.6
|Funds
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|Certificates
|-
|1.1
|-
|1.1
|June 2018 in total
|142.1
|3.4
|8.2
|153.6
|June 2017 in total
|116.9
|3.7
|6.9
|127.4