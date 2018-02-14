Deutsche Börse Group Current Trading Statistics

Deutsche Börse Group provides shareholders and analysts with comprehensive continuous information about the company’s business development. On this page, please find the most recent monthly trading statistics and business performance figures as an easy and convenient download.
The “Business indicators of Deutsche Börse Group” contain the latest trading volumes of the cash and derivatives market as well as key figures from our subsidiary company Clearstream (assets under management, number of clearing and settlement transactions, Global Securities Financing volumes and overall balance of the average daily cash funds). We publish the document in English language, mostly during the second week of the respective subsequent month.
The attached Excel table “Major business figures – monthly statistics” contains the trading volumes of the cash and derivatives market from 2002 to the present and the Clearstream performance figures from 2005 to the present.
Traded contracts and open interest at Eurex
Order book turnover on Xetra and at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Clearstream: value of securities deposited (average value)