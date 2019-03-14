Deutsche Börse FinTech Hub Enters The Second Round

Deutsche Börse is further developing its FinTech Hub: in cooperation with TechQuartier, it is now bringing new start-ups to the Hub in Frankfurt's Ostend district. The focus is on technologies for the capital market that will shape the function of the financial markets today and in the future. The first fintech to move in is transaction factory, a software and consulting start-up for financial service providers, banks and stock exchanges. Further start-ups will follow in the coming months.
The expanded cooperation between TechQuartier and Deutsche Börse will contribute directly to the master plan of the Hessian state government. “The specialisation in our Hub shows that the fintech community in Frankfurt has developed further. This makes the region more attractive to founders and investors overall,” explains Peter Fricke, head of Deutsche Börse Venture Network. “At the same time, the individual initiatives from politics and business are growing even closer together,” says Fricke.
The new fintechs, who are also part of the TechQuartier community, benefit from the new cooperation in several ways: in addition to plenty of space for networking, the Deutsche Börse Venture Network team is available to the founders at the FinTech Hub to answer questions and to provide targeted contacts to market experts and investors. “We bring fintechs from the region Frankfurt Rhine-Main together with national and international investors via the Deutsche Börse Venture Network and provide targeted support in their search for growth capital,” adds Fricke.
Workshops and community events such as the established “Rooftop Talks” complement the offerings at the FinTech Hub. “We have also developed the German Equity Forum, which takes place annually in Frankfurt and is one of the leading European capital market conferences, into a platform for venture capital investors and start-ups,” explains Fricke.
For TechQuartier, the new cooperation is a further expansion of its physical presence in Frankfurt. “Our role in the ecosystem is both to awaken entrepreneurial ambitions and to pave the way for the most promising founders and powerful companies to succeed,” says Sebastian Schäfer, Managing Director of TechQuartier. “The deepened cooperation with a key player in the financial industry such as Deutsche Börse and the integration of their venture expertise represents an enormous added value for our community and represent another promising step forward for our rapidly growing start-up scene here in Frankfurt.”
Start-ups from the financial sector have been able to work at the Deutsche Börse FinTech Hub in Frankfurt since May 2016, offering a total of 450 square metres of individual offices and coworking spaces. The founders are supported by the Deutsche Börse Venture Network, which improves the financing situation of start-ups, for example through worldwide investor events or training for founders.