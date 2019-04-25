Deutsche Börse Data Services Launches Eurex Flow Insights

- New analytics product offers information on Eurex order flow by trading account type
- Unique insights into market positioning and dynamics
Deutsche Börse Data Services has launched the new data product “Eurex Flow Insights”. The product provides a daily analysis of order flow by trading account type, such as agent, market maker or proprietary trader. The reported net order flow is aggregated daily per product and is available for the most active Eurex futures and options.
“Our innovation ‘Eurex Flow Insights’ provides highly valuable and previously unavailable information on market positioning and order flow. Our data helps clients assess the positioning of different trader types over time. The reaction to certain market events can be analysed historically and monitored on a daily basis. Clients can use this information to better understand other investors’ trading behaviour and activity and alter their own trading strategies accordingly”, explains Hartmut Graf, Head of Data Services, Deutsche Börse.
“Eurex Flow Insights” is available as a next day file service and can be ordered via Deutsche Börse’s online Data Shop.