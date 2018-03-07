Deutsche Börse: Change In The Scale 30 Index - Daldrup & Söhne AG To Replace Ringmetall AG As Of 19 March 2018

On Wednesday, Deutsche Börse announced a regular change to its Scale 30 index. Due to the higher 12 months order book turnover the shares of Daldrup & Söhne AG will replace the shares of Ringmetall AG.
The change will become effective on 19 March 2018. The next scheduled index review for Deutsche Börse selection indices is 5 June 2018.
The Scale 30 index tracks the performance of the 30 most liquid companies listed in the SME segment Scale. Eligibility for index inclusion depends on order book turnover on Xetra and Börse Frankfurt. Weighting of equities in the Scale 30 Index is based on market capitalisation and is adjusted quarterly. The index is calculated in real time and available in euro as a performance and price version (ISIN: DE000A2J0PW5 respective DE000A2GYJT2).
Further information and a monthly ranking list on the Scale 30 Index can be found at www.dax-indices.com./rankings.