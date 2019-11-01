 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse: Cash Markets Achieve Turnover Of 135.4 Billion Euros In October

Date 01/11/2019

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €135.4 billion in October (previous year: €171.6 billion). 

€122.7 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €156.7 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.6 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €2.6 billion (previous year: €3.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €10.2 billion (previous year: €11.1 billion).

By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €120.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €13.1 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.0 billion and in funds €0.2 billion. 

The DAX and TecDAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in October was SAP SE with €6.1 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €1.1 billion, while Wacker Chemie AG led the SDAX index with €345 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.1 billion.

Trading volumes October 2019 in billion euros:

 

 Xetra

 Frankfurt

 Tradegate

 In total
Equities

110.5

1.2

9.2

120.9

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs  

 12.1

0.1

0.8

13.1
Bonds

-

0.3

0.1

0.4

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2
Certificates

-

1.0

-

1.0
Oct ‘19 in total

122.7

2.6

10.2

135.4
Oct ‘18 in total

156.7

3.7

11.1

171.6

Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).