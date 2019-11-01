Deutsche Börse: Cash Markets Achieve Turnover Of 135.4 Billion Euros In October

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €135.4 billion in October (previous year: €171.6 billion).
€122.7 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €156.7 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.6 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €2.6 billion (previous year: €3.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €10.2 billion (previous year: €11.1 billion).
By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €120.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €13.1 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.0 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
The DAX and TecDAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in October was SAP SE with €6.1 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €1.1 billion, while Wacker Chemie AG led the SDAX index with €345 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.1 billion.
Trading volumes October 2019 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|Equities
|
110.5
|
1.2
|
9.2
|
120.9
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|12.1
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
13.1
|Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|Certificates
|
-
|
1.0
|
-
|
1.0
|Oct ‘19 in total
|
122.7
|
2.6
|
10.2
|
135.4
|Oct ‘18 in total
|
156.7
|
3.7
|
11.1
|
171.6
Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).