 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Deutsche Börse: Cash Markets Achieve Turnover Of 130.2 Billion Euros In August

Date 02/09/2019

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €130.2 billion in August (previous year: €130.0 billion).

€117.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €117.9 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.3 billion (previous year: €5.1 billion). Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €3.0 billion (previous year: €3.2 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €9.8 billion (previous year: €8.8 billion).

By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €112.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €15.5 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was Bayer AG with €5.5 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €1.2 billion, while SAP SE led the TecDAX with €5.3 billion and Wacker Chemie AG the SDAX equity index with €252 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.2 billion.

Trading volumes August 2019 in billion euros:

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Bonds

-

0.3

0.1

0.4

Equities

102.9

1.2

8.7

112.9

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

14.5

0.1

0.9

15.5

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

Certificates

-

1.2

-

1.2

August 2019 in total

117.4

3.0

9.8

130.2

August 2018 in total

117.9

3.2

8.8

130.0


Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

 