Deutsche Börse Cash Markets Achieve Turnover Of 116.0 Billion Euros In June

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €116.0 billion in June (previous year: €153.6 billion).
€106.3 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €142.1 billion), bringing the average daily volume to €5.6 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €2.3 billion (previous year: €3.4 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €7.5 billion (previous year: €8.2 billion).
Split by asset classes, equities amounted to €102.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €11.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €0.8 billion and in funds €0.1 billion.
The DAX share with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was SAP SE with €6.8 billion. Deutsche Wohnen SE led the MDAX equities with €1.1 billion, while Aixtron SE topped the SDAX equity index with €205 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETFgenerated the largest volume with €1.3 billion.
Trading volumes June 2019 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
Equities
|
95.1
|
1.0
|
6.8
|
102.9
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
11.1
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
11.7
|
Funds
|
-
|
<0.1
|
<0.1
|
0.1
|
Certificates
|
-
|
0.8
|
-
|
0.8
|
Jun 2019 in total
|
106.3
|
2.3
|
7.5
|
116.0
|
Jun 2018 in total
|
142.1
|
3.4
|
8.2
|
153.6
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) at www.fese.eu.