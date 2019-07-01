 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Deutsche Börse Cash Markets Achieve Turnover Of 116.0 Billion Euros In June

Date 01/07/2019

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €116.0 billion in June (previous year: €153.6 billion).

€106.3 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €142.1 billion), bringing the average daily volume to €5.6 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €2.3 billion (previous year: €3.4 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €7.5 billion (previous year: €8.2 billion).

Split by asset classes, equities amounted to €102.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €11.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €0.8 billion and in funds €0.1 billion.

The DAX share with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was SAP SE with €6.8 billion. Deutsche Wohnen SE led the MDAX equities with €1.1 billion, while Aixtron SE topped the SDAX equity index with €205 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETFgenerated the largest volume with €1.3 billion.

Trading volumes June 2019 in billion euros:

 

Xetra    

Frankfurt 

Tradegate 

In total

Bonds  

-

0.3

0.1

0.4

Equities  

95.1

1.0

6.8

102.9

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs       

11.1

0.1

0.5

11.7

Funds  

-

<0.1

<0.1

0.1

Certificates  

-

0.8

-

0.8

Jun 2019 in total    

106.3

2.3

7.5

116.0

Jun 2018 in total      

142.1

3.4

8.2

153.6


Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) at www.fese.eu.