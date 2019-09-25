Deutsche Börse Cash Market: TeamViewer AG Celebrates IPO in Frankfurt - Technology Company Listed In Prime Standard

TeamViewer AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN900) is, as of today, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The shares of the software manufacturer were listed at 26.25 euro at the start of trading, the issue price was 26.25 euro. Based on the first stock exchange price, the company has a market capitalisation of 5.25 billion euros.
The IPO was supported by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Barclays Bank and RBC Europe. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are designated sponsors. Baader Bank is a specialist on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
According to their own information, TeamViewer is a leading provider of remote connectivity solutions. They enable users to connect to any type of device anywhere and at any time. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities, helping organisations leverage their digital potential. TeamViewer has already been activated on more than two billion devices and up to 45 million devices are online at the same time. Founded in 2005 in Göppingen, Germany, TeamViewer employs approx. 800 people in offices in Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific.