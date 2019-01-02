Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Achieves Highest Trading Volume Since 2008 - €1.72 Trillion In 2018 - 17 Per Cent Year-On-Year Increase - List Of Highest Turnover Shares By Index

In 2018, Cash Market of Deutsche Börse achieved an order book turnover of €1.72 trillion - the highest trading volume since 2008 and an increase of 17 per cent compared to the previous year (€1.47 trillion). Of this amount, €1.57 trillion were attributable to Xetra, €40.11 billion to the Börse Frankfurt venue and €105.81 billion to Tradegate Exchange.
The shares with the highest turnover in 2018 on Xetra (split by main indices) were Bayer AG with €75.43 billion (DAX index), Osram Licht AG with €7.41 billion (MDAX index), Puma SE with €1.92 billion (SDAX index) and Wirecard AG with €26.16 billion (TecDAX index). In the Scale 30 index, Fintech Group AG ranked first with a turnover of €267.34 million.
Order book turnover in December 2018 totaled €116.1 billion after €118.0 billion in the previous year. Of this amount, €106.6 billion was attributable to Xetra, €2.7 billion to the Börse Frankfurt venue and €6.8 billion to the Tradegate Exchange. The average daily turnover on Xetra in December was €6.3 billion (17 trading days), compared with €5.6 billion in the previous year (19 trading days).
Order book turnover December 2018 in detail (rounded, in billion euros):
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
Equities
|
95.5
|
1.1
|
6.2
|
102.7
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
11.1
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
11.7
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
Dec. ’18 in total
|
106.6
|
2.7
|
6.8
|
116.1
|
Dec. ’17 in total
|
107.1
|
3.6
|
7.4
|
118.0
Top 3 shares with highest trading volume on Xetra in 2018 by index (partially intra-year inclusion, in euros):
|
|
DAX
|
MDAX
|
SDAX
|
TecDAX
|
Scale 30
|
1
|
Bayer AG
|
Osram Licht AG
|
Puma SE
|
Wirecard AG
|
Fintech Gr. AG
|
75.43 billion
|
7.41 billion
|
1.92 billion
|
26.16 billion
|
267.34 million
|
2
|
Siemens AG
|
Dt. Wohnen SE
|
Delivery Hero SE
|
SAP SE
|
Mutares AG
|
67.10 billion
|
7.20 billion
|
1.85 billion
|
17.71 billion
|
165.47 million
|
3
|
SAP SE
|
K+S AG
|
Bilfinger SE
|
Dt. Telekom AG
|
Pantaflix AG
|
65.08 billion
|
6.70 billion
|
1.60 billion
|
12.69 billion
|
95.41 million
Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) at www.fese.eu.