Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Achieves Highest Trading Volume Since 2008 - €1.72 Trillion In 2018 - 17 Per Cent Year-On-Year Increase - List Of Highest Turnover Shares By Index

Date 02/01/2019

In 2018, Cash Market of Deutsche Börse achieved an order book turnover of €1.72 trillion - the highest trading volume since 2008 and an increase of 17 per cent compared to the previous year (€1.47 trillion). Of this amount, €1.57 trillion were attributable to Xetra, €40.11 billion to the Börse Frankfurt venue and €105.81 billion to Tradegate Exchange.

The shares with the highest turnover in 2018 on Xetra (split by main indices) were Bayer AG with €75.43 billion (DAX index), Osram Licht AG with €7.41 billion (MDAX index), Puma SE with €1.92 billion (SDAX index) and Wirecard AG with €26.16 billion (TecDAX index). In the Scale 30 index, Fintech Group AG ranked first with a turnover of €267.34 million.

Order book turnover in December 2018 totaled €116.1 billion after €118.0 billion in the previous year. Of this amount, €106.6 billion was attributable to Xetra, €2.7 billion to the Börse Frankfurt venue and €6.8 billion to the Tradegate Exchange. The average daily turnover on Xetra in December was €6.3 billion (17 trading days), compared with €5.6 billion in the previous year (19 trading days).


Order book turnover December 2018 in detail (rounded, in billion euros):

 

Xetra    

Frankfurt  

Tradegate  

In total  

Bonds

-

0.3

0.1

0.3

Equities

95.5

1.1

6.2

102.7

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs  

11.1

0.1

0.5

11.7

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.1

Certificates

-

1.1

0.0

1.2

Dec. ’18 in total

106.6

2.7

6.8

116.1

Dec. ’17 in total

107.1

3.6

7.4

118.0

Top 3 shares with highest trading volume on Xetra in 2018 by index (partially intra-year inclusion, in euros):

 

DAX

MDAX

SDAX

TecDAX

Scale 30

1  

Bayer AG

Osram Licht AG  

Puma SE

Wirecard AG

Fintech Gr. AG  

75.43 billion

7.41 billion

1.92 billion

26.16 billion

267.34 million

2

Siemens AG  

Dt. Wohnen SE

Delivery Hero SE  

SAP SE

Mutares AG

67.10 billion

7.20 billion

1.85 billion

17.71 billion

165.47 million

3

SAP SE

K+S AG

Bilfinger SE

Dt. Telekom AG  

Pantaflix AG

65.08 billion

6.70 billion

1.60 billion

12.69 billion

95.41 million

Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) at www.fese.eu.