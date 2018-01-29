Deutsche Börse AG: Release Of Capital Market Information

In the period from 22 January 2018 to, and including, 26 January 2018, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 1,454 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the announcement of 22 November 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
|Date
|Shares (Number)
|Average- price(EUR)
|22-Jan-18
|n/a
|n/a
|23-Jan-18
|1,454
|EUR100.36
|24-Jan-18
|n/a
|n/a
|25-Jan-18
|n/a
|n/a
|26-Jan-18
|n/a
|n/a
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since 27 November 2017 through, and including, 26 January 2018 amounts to 559,213 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse (www.deutsche-boerse.com).