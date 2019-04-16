 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary Announcement Of The Publication Of Quarterly Reports And Quarterly/Interim Statements

Date 16/04/2019

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 29, 2019 