Deutsche Börse AG Introduces Candidates For Election To The Supervisory Board

- Term of office of current Supervisory Board members will end at the Annual General Meeting
- In future, the Supervisory Board will have 16 members, with equal representation of shareholders and employees
Based on the recommendations of its Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG has resolved to propose three new candidates to the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2018, for election to the Supervisory Board as shareholder representatives. In addition, due to increased staffing levels, the Supervisory Board will in future be composed in accordance with the provisions of the Mitbestimmungsgesetz (German Co-determination Act), with an equal number of shareholder representatives and employee representatives. To date, shareholder representatives accounted for two-thirds and employee representatives for one-third of Supervisory Board members. The three-year term of office of current members will end at the close of the Annual General Meeting.
Craig Heimark and Dr. Erhard Schipporeit, who have served as shareholder representatives for twelve years, will leave the Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting. Moreover, Dr. Monica Mächler has declared that she will not stand for another term of office. Johannes Witt, representative of the employees, will retire from the Supervisory Board for reasons of age. Dr. Joachim Faber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanked the retiring members: “They have made a decisive contribution to Deutsche Börse AG's success over the past years – which was certainly not always easy. Furthermore, they have dedicated an enormous amount of time, as well as bringing significant personal commitment and deep professional expertise to in-depth discussions within the Supervisory Board. I would like to express my sincere thanks for this.” Supervisory Board member Ann-Kristin Achleitner has informed the company that she will only be available during the new term of office for a period of one year, until the Annual General Meeting in 2019.
The Supervisory Board will nominate Martin Jetter, Barbara Lambert and Prof. Dr. Joachim Nagel as candidates to succeed the three retiring shareholder representatives. The candidacy of Prof. Dr. Joachim Nagel is subject to approval by the supervisory bodies of KfW Group. Candidates for employee representatives are currently being elected in accordance with the provisions of the German Co-determination Act.
“The three candidates are a great enrichment to the Supervisory Board. They will contribute long-standing international expertise and extensive professional knowledge. In fact, the selection process was not easily done; candidates were chosen following an extensive screening, involving an external HR advisor, and taking the skills profile adopted by the Supervisory Board into account. I am therefore convinced that we have made a good choice,” said Dr. Joachim Faber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, who also announced that he will stand for re-election. Moreover, a resolution proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting 2018 to increase the number of Supervisory Board members, from currently 12 to 16. This increase is intended to account for the increased demands placed upon Supervisory Board members, in connection with the growth of the company and the Group, particularly with regard to diversity and internationalisation.
During his professional career in Germany and abroad, Martin Jetter has held various senior roles at IBM and is currently Senior Vice-President for Global Technology Services. As a member of IBM Corporation's Management Board, he has worldwide responsibility for IBM Group's Infrastructure Services at the company’s top management level. Mr Jetter possesses considerable and proven technological expertise.
Barbara Lambert acquired international experience as well as expertise in the areas of accounting and internal control procedures through positions, inter alia, at WestLB, Arthur Andersen, Ernst & Young and Banque Pictet & Cie SA. Her responsibilities at Ernst & Young Switzerland, where she was head of financial sector audit activities, included the audit of a large Swiss bank. She will be a member of the Executive Board and Group Chief Risk Officer at Banque Pictet & Cie SA until 31 March 2018, and will be appointed to the bank's Board of Directors with effect from 1 April 2018.
Prof. Dr. Joachim Nagel holds extensive capital markets and regulatory expertise in the financial services sector. Between 1999 and 2016, he held several senior positions at Deutsche Bundesbank, including membership of its Executive Board between 2010 and 2016, where his portfolio included responsibility for Markets. He is a member of the Executive Board of KfW Group.