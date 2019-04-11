 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse AG: Concrete Negotiations With Refinitiv Concerning The Potential Purchase Of Certain FX Business Units

Date 11/04/2019

With regards to current market speculations, Deutsche Börse AG confirms that it is currently in concrete negotiations with Refinitiv group concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units. The negotiations and assessments of a potential transaction are ongoing. The purchase price of 3.5 billion US-Dollar and the imminent signing of binding contracts mentioned in the market speculations are entirely unfounded.