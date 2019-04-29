Deutsche Börse AG: Chairman Joachim Faber Resigns From Office As Of Annual General Meeting 2020

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Joachim Faber has informed the Company today that he resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG effective as of the close of the annual general meeting 2020 and will withdraw from the Supervisory Board.
Deutsche Börse AG will inform the capital market and the public of the succession of Joachim Faber in due course in accordance with the legal requirements.