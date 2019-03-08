Deutsche Börse AG: Candidates For Re-Election Of Supervisory Board Appointed - Ann-Kristin Achleitner And Richard Berliand Resign From The Board – Charles Stonehill And Clara-Christina Streit Take Their Place

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG has proposed two new shareholder representatives for the company's control committee. This was preceded by a corresponding recommendation of the Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board. The new members are to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2019. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG has a total of 16 members. Chairman is Dr Joachim Faber.
The current members Prof Dr Dr Ann-Kristin Achleitner and Richard Berliand, will resign from the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting. Therefore, a new election is necessary. The Supervisory Board proposes capital markets expert Charles Stonehill to succeed Richard Berliand. Ann-Kristin Achleitner will be succeeded on the board by management consultant Clara-Christina Streit.
"On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Ann-Kristin Achleitner and Richard Berliand for their valuable work over many years and their consistently constructive contributions to the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse. With Charles Stonehill and Clara-Christina Streit, we have found two competent and professional successors with whom we will definitely cooperate very well," says Dr Joachim Faber.
Charles Stonehill (*1958) has more than 30 years of experience in investment banking, capital markets and energy markets. He held various senior management positions at JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, CS First Boston and Lazard Frères. Stonehill has various supervisory mandates and is currently Vice Chairman of Julius Baer Group Ltd. in Zurich where he has been a Board Member since 2006. Stonehill, who holds a degree in history, has British and American citizenship.
Clara-Christina Streit (*1968) is independent management consultant and member of various national and international board of directors. After her studies in St. Gallen, she started her career at McKinsey, where she advised banks, exchange organisations, insurance companies and supervisory authorities until 2014. From 2013 to 2015, the German-American was a lecturer in the MBA programme at Nova and Catόlica Universities in Lisbon.