Deutsche Boerse Group: Business Indicators For March 2018

Date 20/04/2018

The links below provide a summary of Deutsche Börse Group's business indicators for March 2018.

Major_business_figures.xlsx 

Monthly_Volume_Development_Mar18.pdf

These statistics contain the latest trading volumes of the cash and derivatives market as well as key figures from MD+S and our subsidiary Clearstream. The attached Excel table 'Major business figures' contains historic business indicators for the respective reporting segments.

The statistics can also be found on our website using the following link:

http://deutsche-boerse.com/dbg/dispatch/en/kir/dbg_nav/investor_relations/56_Statistics