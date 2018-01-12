 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Boerse Group: Business Indicators For December 2017

Date 12/01/2018

Attached please find a summary of Deutsche Börse Group's business indicators for December 2017. These statistics contain the latest trading volumes of the cash and derivatives market as well as key figures from MD+S and Deutsche Boerse's subsidiary Clearstream.

Major business figures - monthly statistics

Monthly statistics - Business indicators of Deutsche Börse Group December 2017

The attached Excel table 'Major business figures - monthly statistics' contains historic business indicators for the respective reporting segments.

The statistics can also be found on the Deutsche Boerse website using the following link:

http://deutsche-boerse.com/dbg/dispatch/en/kir/dbg_nav/investor_relations/56_Statistics