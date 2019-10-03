Derived Data Pioneer BMLL Technologies Appoints Lee Hodgkinson As NED And Chairman Of The Board

BMLL Technologies, the Data-Engineering-as-a-Service company today announced that Lee Hodgkinson, CEO of OSTC, a leading global derivative trading and education firm, is joining the board as Chairman, having been appointed a non-executive Director. Lee’s practical industry and exchange experience complements the firm’s existing data engineering and analytics capabilities and supports BMLL’s growth ambitions to provide more capital markets participants with data access and advanced analytics capacity.
Currently, Lee Hodgkinson is the CEO of OSTC, a a leading global derivative trading and education firm, which operates from 12 offices around the world and is a leading provider of liquidity to global derivatives exchanges. Over his 30-year career he has held senior positions across multiple exchanges and trading venues including CEO of Euronext London, CEO of SmartPool, as well as roles at SIX, NYSE Euronext, LIFFE & the London Stock Exchange. He has also served as non-executive Director of the Federation of European Securities Exchanges.
This appointment follows the recent launch of BMLL’s new Derived Data Service. The platform enables market participants to consume bespoke metrics derived from the most granular message-by-message exchange data directly into their trading systems both at speed and at scale. The Derived Data Service helps firms gain a competitive edge by optimising their trading strategies through increased levels of insights and transparency, improving performance while lowering execution costs.
Lee Hodgkinson, CEO of OSTC, said “The use of data science in creating a competitive edge is increasingly important to the capital markets industry and BMLL applies a deep and unparalleled understanding of data, analytics and insight to the dataset of global trading venues. I am thrilled to be joining the board of such a dynamic and exciting business.”
Johannes Sulzberger, CEO of BMLL, said “I am delighted to welcome Lee to the BMLL team. He brings unrivalled industry insights and practical capital markets expertise to the board, as well as a first hand understanding of the intersection of financial data and its commercial applications. He will be instrumental in BMLL’s mission to democratise access to granular market data and advanced analytics at scale.”