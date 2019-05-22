Derivatives Service Bureau Wins ‘Best Reference Data Newcomer’ At The WatersTechnology Inside Market And Reference Data Awards 2019

The Derivatives Service Bureau, founded by the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) to facilitate the allocation and maintenance of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs), Classification of Financial Instrument codes (CFIs) and Financial Instrument Short Names (FISNs), for OTC derivatives, is delighted to announce today that it has been awarded ‘Best Reference Data Newcomer’ at the WatersTechnology Inside Market Data Awards and Inside Reference Data Awards 2019.
“The Derivatives Service Bureau is fulfilling an important requirement under MiFID II— that over-the-counter derivatives have ISIN identifiers assigned to them. The judges chose DSB as winner of the Best Reference Data Newcomer category because of its achievement in playing a critical role in the new European market infrastructure,” says Max Bowie, Managing Editor of WatersTechnology.
Emma Kalliomaki, Managing Director of ANNA and the DSB, said, “We are thrilled to receive this award from WatersTechnology in recognition for our work as a newcomer in providing the best reference data for the OTC derivatives industry. Over the past two years we have worked collaboratively with industry to achieve the fully automated global generation of ISINs, CFIs, and FISN for OTC derivatives and are committed to the use of international standards to make the OTC derivatives market a more stable and efficient environment within which to trade.”
Malavika Solanki, a member of the DSB Management Team, said, “The Derivatives Service Bureau could not be happier with the win! The DSB provides both free of cost and paid access on a cost-recovery basis to users from over 420 institutions, with over 300 firms using the service free of cost. We continue to be motivated to bring greater standardization and integration of core data reference to the OTC derivatives market as the DSB extends it services to also include generation of the Universal Product Identifier (UPI).”
Up and running within 15 months of inception, the DSB’s OTC ISIN solution was fundamental for participants trading OTC derivatives to meet their MiFID II reference data reporting obligations, with industry rapidly adopting the service to facilitate other regulatory reporting needs - such as other MiFID II requirements and EMIR level III reporting.
The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) offers a zero-touch, fully automated platform for multi-channel OTC ISIN generation, search, subscription and download. The global solution enables users to easily map from industry taxonomy to regulatory taxonomy.