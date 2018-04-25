David Harris Joins Mizuho In Convertible Bonds And Seiichi Matsunaga Transfers To New York

Mizuho Americas today announced that Seiichi Matsunaga has transferred from the Tokyo office to head the Japan broker-dealer business based in New York City and David Harris has been hired to trade convertible bonds. Both are previously existing roles for the firm, with Matsunaga reporting to Matthew DeSalvo, Head of Equities and Harris to Daniel Albert, Managing Director, Convertible Bonds.
Matsunaga’s transfer helps Mizuho further serve the interest in Japanese investors trading US-listed companies. Mizuho has 3,000 Japanese retail financial advisors in more than 200 regional offices representing $307 billion in assets under management globally. Harris strengthens the firm’s convertible bond trading and issuance team.
“We are perfectly suited to effectively serve the surging market of Japanese investors trading US equities,” said DeSalvo. “Seiichi’s stellar reputation makes Mizuho the top choice for Japanese investors looking to trade US-listed firms with the same confidence as Japanese listed companies. Further, David’s standing as a top convertible bond trader strengthens our broad suite of services delivered by top talent.”
Matsunaga has served Mizuho clients for more than ten years through senior roles at Mizuho Securities Asia and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd in Japan. He is a graduate of Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan.
Harris was previously a founding partner and chief investment officer for Acuity Capital Management. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business and the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.
###
Additionally, last week Mizuho announced the hiring of Craig Giordano as Head of U.S. Cash Sales Trading. See the full release here.