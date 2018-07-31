Dash Financial Technologies Adds Stino Milito As Co-COO

Dash Financial Technologies, the industry leader in order routing transparency, visualization and customization solutions, today announced the addition of Stino Milito as Co-COO. Reporting directly to CEO Peter Maragos, Milito will be responsible for product strategy and leading Dash’s Institutional buy-side team, a growing group that works with the firm’s asset management and hedge fund clients to help craft highly-tailored trading solutions.
Milito is based in Chicago, where he leads the office along with Co-COO Tim Miller. This is his second stint with Dash, rejoining the firm from ED&F Man Capital Markets where he was Director of Trading, UIT. One of Dash’s original employees, Milito previously served in a range of increasingly senior trading and client services roles from 2010-2016 after beginning his career as an option market maker on the Cboe floor for Botta Capital Management.
“Stino is an incredibly talented professional who is respected throughout the industry,” said Mr. Maragos. “We could not be more excited to welcome him back to the firm.”
Commenting on his return to Dash, Mr. Milito said: “I’m thrilled to be back and working with the highly skilled Dash team again. The opportunity before us has never been greater. Historically the ability for firms like Dash to compete for equity business on pure trading performance was virtually non-existent. But that is changing quickly with regulatory catalysts like MiFID II, which have created more opportunities for providers who are product and technology driven. Today, the buy side is reimagining what their execution counterparties should be, and the ability to provide institutions with full visibility into and control over their routing behavior is the name of the game. We’ve helped our clients do exactly that for years and believe our platform will continue to be a game changer.”
Dash’s flagship product, Dash360, provides clients with a robust suite of tools to visualize all aspects of their orders, including routing information, execution details, order-book details by wave, venue analysis and exchange reconciliation, all in real-time. Dash’s modern trading stack was built to be adaptable, responsive and scalable across asset classes, allowing the firm to deliver new products and custom solutions for clients in minutes or days rather than weeks or months. Through the Dash platform, clients can devise bespoke routing and algorithmic strategies calibrated to their precise execution objectives, with Dash’s trade desk acting as a consultative guide during this process.