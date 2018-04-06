DasCoin Releases Codebase On GitHub - Hybrid Model Cryptocurrency Unlocks Its Digital Ecosystem For The First Time

DasCoin, the blockchain-based currency at the centre of an innovative digital asset system, has published the source code for its blockchain on GitHub. The move reflects the ethos of transparency at the heart the innovative cryptocurrency, whose unique hybrid model combines strong self-governance with a consortium blockchain.
GitHub is a repository for open source code that is popular with some of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies. The platform is used by many prospective customers as a destination to analyse code before making purchase decisions.
The DasCoin blockchain is built in C++ and is based upon Bitshare’s Graphene platform. Chosen for its exceptional speed, scalability and efficiency, the platform is one of the longest ledgers in existence and is designed to incorporate other emerging technologies as they are developed.
In publishing the code, almost every piece of information on DasCoin’s blockchain becomes available to view. The only part that remains private is DasCoin’s consortium blockchain node architecture, mitigating against attacks and permitting self-governance of the platform.
Commenting on the publication, DasCoin CEO Michael Mathias said: “We believe that DasCoin’s unique hybrid model is a gamechanger for our industry, bringing together the very best characteristics of the centralised and decentralised frameworks in the cryptocurrency space.
“However, we recognise that to become the currency of trust for the new digital economy, we need an open window on how we operate. Publishing DasCoin’s codebase is an important step on this journey; not only does it underpin our commitment to a transparent digital ecosystem but it places DasCoin shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the world’s top cryptocurrencies, showcasing the strength of our technology for all to see.”
DasCoin’s blockchain has been future-proofed by the addition of key operations to the Graphene platform, such as access to WebWallet vaults (where DasCoin are stored), allowing for a vast ecosystem of services and products to be created in the future. In parallel with the expansion of its digital ecosystem, DasCoin will continue to publish code on GitHub over the coming year.
To view the DasCoin codebase visit: https://github.com/techsolutions-ltd/dascoin-blockchain