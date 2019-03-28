Daniel Clayden Joins BEQUANT As Head Of Product Development - Industry Veteran Brings Depth Of Experience In The Financial Services Sector To BEQUANT’s London Operations

BEQUANT, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced today that it has hired Daniel Clayden as its new Head of Product Development. With 25 years’ experience inCapital Markets and Financial Services Technology, Daniel’s appointment will strengthen the company’s growing roster of products in the cryptocurrency market.
Daniel has previously held roles at a number of Tier 1 Investment Banks, including J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse. Before joining BEQUANT, he was Managing Director at IT Consultancy Levvel.io, and an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley. Whilst at Morgan Stanley, Daniel was responsible for Non-Equity Front Office Risk within the Front Office Derivatives Technology Group.
Daniel’s diverse and wide range of experience includes multi-project management covering all aspects of the software development lifecycle. He is also the originator of the concept that became FIX ATDL – the trading definition language that has become a standard of exchange for algorithmic trading in the securities market. As such, Daniel is well placed to lead BEQUANT’s product expansion as it continues to provide leading cryptocurrency offerings in the institutional investment market.
Daniel Clayden, Head of Product Development at BEQUANT, says: “I am delighted to be joining BEQUANT at such an exciting time for the digital asset marketplace. The demand for new and more sophisticated products in financial services is growing, as customers become more trusting of digital offerings. The cryptocurrency industry has tremendous growth potential and is at the forefront of what could be a radical shift for the economy. Institutional exchanges such as BEQUANT are therefore vital in maintaining the cryptocurrency market’s momentum, and I look forward to helping the team broaden their industry-leading product range as they continue to grow.”
George Zarya, CEO of BEQUANT says: “Demand for new and diversified products in both the cryptocurrency market and within financial services more broadly means that cryptocurrency trading is soaring among the institutional clients that we deal with at BEQUANT. In order to effectively meet the needs of these investors, we must continue to respond by developing our own product rangeboth independently and through partnerships. Daniel is a highly experienced addition to our team, and we are delighted to have him on board to help as we expand our operations and offerings.”