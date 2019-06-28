Dalian Commodity Exchange, University Of ScienceAand Technology Beijing Co-hold Derivatives Seminar

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) co-hold a special seminar on June 21.
Attending the seminar are Li Zhengqiang, Chief of the Party Committee and Chairman of DCE, Wu Guilong, Chief of the USTB Party Committee, Yan Xiangbin, Dean of the Donlinks School of Economics and Management of the USTB, Wu Sen, Party Chief of the Donlinks School of Economics and Management, Fan Xiaohua, Vice Dean of the Donlinks School of Economics and Management, Hong Ming, Board Chairman of Guoyuan Futures, Ma Huaxuan, General Manager of Guoyuan Futures, and relevant officials of DCE. Over 80 sophomores and juniors of the Donlinks School of Economics and Management take part in the seminar.
Li Zhengqiang makes a systematic illustration on the “Development and Enlightenment of China’s Derivatives Market” from five aspects: the origin of the derivatives market, its development, its operation mechanism and functions, its market efficiency and risks, and the development of China’s derivatives market. He says that, after 30 years of development, China’s derivatives market has played an increasingly positive role in finding commodity prices, managing price fluctuation risk, serving the industry development and making macro decisions, and it has been developing rapidly with great creativity and specialty, attracting the participation of numerous youths. The Chinese commodity derivatives market has vast potential for future development, with its capacity of commodity price finding to be enhanced and a large number of futures talents and professional institutions to emerge in the future. He hopes that the USTB students will have a good command of the derivatives knowledge and skills to contribute to the development of the derivatives market in China.
Under the support of DCE, Guoyuan Futures and the Donlinks School of Economics and Management of the USTB co-held the signing and launching ceremony for the talent cooperation and cultivation program on April 23. Relevant official says that the talent cooperation and cultivation program, a pioneering initiative of implementing the requirements on the connotative development of undergraduate education, is the result of the in-depth cooperation between Guoyuan Futures and the Donlinks School of Economics and Management thanks to the resources integration advantages of Guoyuan Futures and the great support of DCE. This program represents a powerful practice of promoting the securities and futures education by the Ministry of Education and the CSRC, a helpful exploration in the in-depth cooperation between universities and enterprises in course construction, and a bold attempt in achieving discipline integration.
Up till now, DCE has carried out 104 cultivation programs in cooperation with 71 universities (including the USTB), 8 local futures associations and 51 futures companies. About 90% of them have been included in the credit, and nearly 6,800 students have participated in the training.
Some participants say that the futures talent cultivation program at the USTB, the “cradle of iron and steel”, will contribute to boosting the development of the iron and steel industry and propelling the senior talents’ cultivation for the domestic derivatives industry.