Dalian Commodity Exchange: Trial Period Of New Inspection, Quarantine Policy For Imported Soybean Futures Extended

It is learnt that the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) issued the “Notice of Further Promoting the Regulation and Reform Measures of Imported Soybean Futures Delivery Inspection and Quarantine” on February 7, which extended the trial period of the new inspection and quarantine policy for imported soybean futures and released the ports and delivery warehouses of the 1st batch of imported soybean futures. It symbolized that the channel for imported soybean to participate in futures delivery has become smooth, its convenience and sustainability have been further enhanced, and the supervision and reform measures for the inspection and quarantine of imported soybean futures delivery has entered into a new stage.
An official of Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) introduced that the implementation of the new inspection and quarantine policy for imported soybean futures has greatly enhanced the convenience for imported soybean to participate in futures delivery. Since the listing of the new contract of No. 2 soybean futures on May 31, 2017, the 1st sum of exchange-for-physicals delivery has been successfully completed, its transaction and position-holding have risen steadily, and the market functions have gradually appeared. To fully test the effects of the new policy and accumulate experiences on policy reform, DCE has applied for extending the trial period of the new inspection and quarantine policies for imported soybean futures to May 2019, which has been approved by the AQSIQ.