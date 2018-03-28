Dalian Commodity Exchange: “Insurance + Futures” Helps To Enhance The Capacity Of Supporting And Benefiting Farmers

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) lately organized the 2017 “Insurance + Futures” Pilot Project Closing Review Meeting in Dalian to review the 32 pilot projects under the support of DCE in 2017. In the end, the 32 “Insurance + Futures” pilot projects have all passed the review. The Soybean Income Insurance of Nanhua Futures, the Corn Price Insurance of Luzheng Futures and that of Yong’an Futures rank the top 3.
To deeply implement the spirits of No. 1 Central Document and further enhance futures market’s width and depth of serving the real economy, DCE has joined hands with 25 futures companies and 8 insurance companies in 2017 to carry out 32 “Insurance + Futures” pilot projects in Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Anhui and Chongqing, involving 67.83 tons of spot corns, 11.4 tons of spot soybeans and 2,068,700 mu of total planting area. Compared with 2016, the 2017 pilot projects have made great progress in pattern innovation, feasibility and maturity and the pilot influence has kept strengthening.