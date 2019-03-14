Dalian Commodity Exchange: Developing Industry-Education Integration Mode To Cultivate Futures Professionals

On March 7, Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance (SAIF) at Shanghai Jiaotong University signed a strategic cooperation agreement on jointly establishing the postdoctoral research station for DCE-listed enterprises and cultivating futures professionals. DCE and the SAIF have carried out 7 sessions of EDP training for industries and futures companies since 2013, and over 420 senior managers have taken part in relevant courses. After signing the agreement, they would engage in a deeper cooperation on futures talent cultivation.
Attending the signing ceremony were Li Zhengqiang, Party Chief and Chairman of DCE , Wang Jiang, Chairman of the SAIF Academic Board, Zhu Lihong, Vice President of DCE, Zhang Chun, Executive Dean of the SAIF, and Yan Hong, Sub-dean of the SAIF. The 1st class of the Colleges (Universities) Futures Professional Cultivation Program opened after the signing ceremony. Li Zhengqiang and Wang Tao, a professor of practice of the SAIF, delivered a lecture, respectively.
Li Zhengqiang said that the pace of listing new products has been accelerated, and an increasing capacity of serving the real economy has been seen in the Chinese derivatives market in recent years. With the listing of soybean options, the internationalization of crude oil, iron ore and PTA futures and the launching of swaps business, the Chinese derivatives market has entered a new development stage with both futures and options in the domestic and overseas floor and over-the-counter markets in an era of diversity and openness. Under the new circumstance, the contradiction between the shortage of professionals and the rapid development of the derivatives market has been sharpened, which has been the major issue to be addressed in the Chinese futures industry and even among all entity enterprises.
Li Zhengqiang said that DCE had always paid great attention to talent cultivation for the whole industry, which can be seen from its Futures Institute to the “Top 10 Investment & Research Teams Selection” and to its EDP Program in cooperation with colleges (Universities). DCE initiated the Colleges (Universities) Futures Talents Program in 2017 and urged the inclusion of derivatives education into the national educational system, in a bid to cultivate economic management talents with the modern market risk management awareness and with the knowledge on the derivatives market. He hoped that the signing of the agreement would help to strengthen the level and expand the scope of the cooperation between the two sides, enrich the talent cultivation structure and develop the talent cultivation forms, thus contributing to the new height of the theoretical research of the futures market with Chinese characteristics.
Zhang Chun and Zhu Lihong signed the agreement on behalf of the two sides. DCE and the SAIF would make the most of their advantages and set the research orientation to jointly build the postdoctoral research station for DCE-listed enterprises, and they would cooperate in the academic, policy and applied research of the derivatives market, as well as the deep analysis and research in other fields.
DCE has conducted 90 cultivation programs with 66 colleges (universities), 8 local futures associations and 49 futures companies for nearly 6,200 students since the Colleges (Universities) Talent Cultivation Program in 2017, and 85% of them have been recognized in the credit system.