Dalian Commodity Exchange: Derivatives Market Internationalization Urges Trading System Upgrading

It is learnt from Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) on March 25 that the International Business Promotion and Cooperation Exchange Meeting organized by DCE and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was held in Shanghai lately. At the meeting, participants compared notes on internationalization of derivatives trading with an aim of boosting the internationalization of iron ore and other futures products.
Li Hong, Product Manager of the FIS China, said that the essence of internationalized trading is to satisfy different market demands, and all technologies and services should focus on that. The overseas market has a mature trading system. On the basis of the general system in the overseas markets, adding and optimizing the trading solutions suitable in China according to the local market demand is essential for promoting an internationalized standard. The FIS has completed the testing on see-through regulation. She said that high international universality, simple and flexible operation and short developing, adjusting and adapting cycle are the three key elements to promote the internationalized trading, and general services for various markets, diversified currencies and languages are also necessary.
An official of Dalian Feichuang Information Technology said that to cooperate with the exchange in internationalization business, get through the technical barriers in the investment and trading at home and abroad and usher in overseas traders, the company is actively exploring the cooperation with excellent domestic and overseas financial technology companies and accelerate the internationalization progress on the basis of the data consultation and custody service, in a bid to offer technical support for overseas trading participants. Next, targeted to the global trading network, the company will accelerate the upgrading of the core trading system and the market information release system, optimize the operation and maintenance mode for back-stage management, and form a stable and win-win international development pattern together with futures companies.