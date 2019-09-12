Dalian Commodity Exchange Deals With 42 Abnormal Transactions In August

In August 2019, Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) cracks down on 42 cases of abnormal transactions, including 13 cases of self-transactions exceeding position limits and 29 cases of frequently submitting and canceling orders. DCE has reminded these clients through members by telephone and restricted two of these clients from opening new positions for one month.
Meanwhile, DCE handles 14 violation clues, including 4 cases of transferring funds through matched orders, 6 cases of affecting prices of contracts through self-trade or agreed trade, 3 cases of violating position limits, and 1 case of other kind of violations. Relevant clients have been imposed on corresponding regulatory measures.