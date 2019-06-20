Dalian Commodity Exchange Adjusts Price Limits And Minimum Trading Margin Of Iron Ore Futures

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) issues a notice on June 14 to increase the price limits and the minimum trading margin of iron ore futures. From the settlement on June 18, 2019, the price limits and the minimum trading margin of Iron Ore Futures Contract 1909 will be adjusted to 8% and 10% respectively. A DCE official says that it aims to further strengthen regulations, restrain potential over-speculation, effectively prevent risks, and ensure the safe and smooth operation of the market.
To strictly prevent and control market risks, DCE has raised the trading fee rates of iron ore futures contracts from May 30. The above increase of the price limits and minimum trading margin intends to prevent possible malicious speculation and price distortion, guide investors to involve in the market rationally, and boost the functioning of the futures, thus maintaining the stable development of the market.