CurveGlobal Launches Jump Ball, A Customer Partnership Programme

- CurveGlobal launches Jump Ball, innovative customer incentive programme
- Up to 10% CurveGlobal equity capital to be awarded to participants via Jump Ball programme
- Programme to run for six consecutive quarters; starting from 3 April 2018
- Growing momentum behind CurveGlobal platform - offering genuine choice and liquidity to the futures market
CurveGlobal, the interest rate derivatives platform, announced today its intention to launch Jump Ball, a customer partnership incentive programme starting from 3 April 2018, subject to regulatory approval. The programme will award up to a total of 10% of CurveGlobal’s equity capital to participants – up to 9% through six quarterly assessment periods and a final award of 1% to the largest participant at the end of the scheme.
The scheme is available to all members, and clients of members, trading CurveGlobal products. The top five firms in each quarter, as measured by traded volume, will receive newly issued shares in CurveGlobal. Members and clients wishing to participate will need to opt in and can do so at any point during the programme.
Andy Ross, Chief Executive, CurveGlobal said:
“We’re excited to be launching the CurveGlobal Jump Ball incentive programme. It’s a great way of rewarding firms who take a leading role in the adoption of our products, in line with our customer partnership approach. CurveGlobal continues to gain traction among users and the implementation of Best Execution rules under MiFID II is driving further growth in the platform”.