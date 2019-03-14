Cubelogic Ranked Number One In Four Categories In 2019 Energy Risk Software Rankings

CubeLogic, the market leading provider of business intelligence enabled risk management solutions for the energy, commodities and financial markets, is delighted to announce being voted first place in four enterprise risk software categories in the 2019 Energy Risk Software Rankings, as follows:
- # 1 for Enterprise Risk Management software system
- # 1 for Best Credit Risk Software
- # 1 for Business Intelligence
- Joint # 1 for Best metrics
In addition, CubeLogic also ranked in the top five in five other categories.
The Risk.net commodity/energy trading and risk management (C/ETRM) software survey was carried out in January and February 2019.
Lee Campbell, CEO commented. “Last year we had one first place and three top five – we were delighted. This year’s results are remarkable, and I am really pleased for all the team at CubeLogic. Everybody works extremely hard to make sure our customers are happy and that our technology is constantly improving, and these rankings really highlight that dedication. Of course, we must thank our clients as none of this would be possible without the close relationships we have with them. 2019 continues at quite apace and the recent acquisition of Berlin based Ferdec means that we are potentially in the running for even more awards next year!”