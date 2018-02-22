CryptoUK Welcomes The Treasury Select Committee's Inquiry Into Digital Currencies

Commenting on the Treasury Select Committee’s decision to launch an inquiry into digital currencies, a spokesperson for CryptoUK said:
“We welcome the decision by the Treasury Select Committee to launch this inquiry and look forward to contributing. As some of the leading businesses in the cryptocurrency industry we believe that under the right regulatory framework, there is an opportunity for the UK to become a global leader in this exciting technology. Our message to the Treasury Select Committee is that it is entirely possible to deliver a regulatory framework which ensures consumer protection and which enables crypto businesses to thrive”.
Background:
- CryptoUK is the first self-regulatory trade association for the UK cryptocurrency industry, established to promote higher standards of conduct.
- Members believe that cryptocurrencies can help enhance the way we undertake financial transactions, to the benefit of consumers, business and security.
- CryptoUK will look to educate politicians and regulators about the cryptocurrency industry, and to work with them in developing an appropriate operating framework for the UK. CryptoUK members believe that by working together we can ensure that the UK fulfils its potential to be a global leader in this exciting new industry.
- CryptoUK’s Code of Conduct and Principles can be found at http://www.cryptocurrenciesuk.org(please note the website is currently being uploaded, so you may be redirected).
- ICOs: The Association does not currently represent ICOs, but a working group is considering this issue and the potential for a specific self-regulatory framework.